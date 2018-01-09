Panhandle BPW group makes cash donation to fight sexual assault

For the sixth consecutive year, Panhandle Business and Professional Women made a cash donation to help fight sexual assault.

During its December meeting the group presented $1,000 to The DOVES Program, which provides services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Panhandle Business and Professional Women has given $3,700 to DOVES since 2012.

Recent national headlines about sexual assault have drawn critical attention to the issue as it relates to professional women, said Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s President Angela Engelhaupt.

“The rise of #MeToo underscores that sexual assault can and does happen in the workplace,” said Engelhaupt. “Our members are proud of our record supporting this issue and we will continue to fight for issues impacting a woman’s career.”

Panhandle Business and Professional Women is part of a national foundation advocating for gender equality in the workplace and supporting the development of female business professionals. The Scottsbluff-based chapter is the largest in Nebraska. To learn more about upcoming events, scholarships, professional awards and membership opportunities, visit panhandlebpw.com.