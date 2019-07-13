Panhandle Business and Professional Woman awards $4,000 to local students

Panhandle Business and Professional Women will award $4,000 in scholarships to local women at noon on July 10 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Receiving $1,000 each from the organization for the 2019-20 academic year are: Rebecca Standage, Alliance; Julia Lopez, Scottsbluff; Leigh Thompson, Mitchell and Melissa Shy Dodge,

Oshkosh.

To be eligible for Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s annual scholarship, students must be female, 25 or older, and a resident of the Nebraska Panhandle or student of a local school.

Scholarships are made possible primarily through the organization’s Java, Jewelry & Jazz event in the fall.

Panhandle Business and Professional Woman is part of a national foundation advocating for gender equality in the workplace and supporting the development of female business professionals. The Scottsbluff-based chapter is the largest in Nebraska. To learn more about upcoming events, scholarships, professional awards and membership opportunities, visit panhandlebpw.com.