Panhandle Business and Professional Women awards $4,000 to local students

Panhandle Business and Professional Women will award $4,000 in scholarships to local women at noon on July 12 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Receiving $1,000 each from the organization for the 2017-18 academic year are: Lynsey Ayers, Scottsbluff; Jesseka Saurez, Torrington; Linsey Trackwell, Gering; and Amy Skaggs, Scottsbluff.

To be eligible for Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s annual scholarship, students must be female, 25 or older, and a resident of the Nebraska Panhandle or student of a local school.

Scholarships are made possible primarily through the organization’s Java, Jewelry & Jazz event in the fall.