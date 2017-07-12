class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247403 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Business and Professional Women awards $4,000 to local students

BY Dave Strang | July 12, 2017
Pictured: Panhandle Business and Professional Women President Angela Engelhaupt (center) with scholarship winners Linsey Trackwell (left) and Lynsey Ayers (right). Not pictured: Jesseka Saurez and Amy Skaggs.

Panhandle Business and Professional Women will award $4,000 in scholarships to local women at noon on July 12 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Receiving $1,000 each from the organization for the 2017-18 academic year are: Lynsey Ayers, Scottsbluff; Jesseka Saurez, Torrington; Linsey Trackwell, Gering; and Amy Skaggs, Scottsbluff.

To be eligible for Panhandle Business and Professional Women’s annual scholarship, students must be female, 25 or older, and a resident of the Nebraska Panhandle or student of a local school.

Scholarships are made possible primarily through the organization’s Java, Jewelry & Jazz event in the fall.

