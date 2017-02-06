Panhandle Coop Board matches employee donations to United Way

United Way of Western Nebraska is getting closer to their annual campaign goal after a receiving a donation of $7, 314 from Panhandle Coop. The donation is a match of Panhandle Coop’s 2016-17 employee giving to United Way of Western Nebraska.

Earlier today, the agency’s Executive Director Steph Black estimated they were at about 89% of their goal with around $41,000 to be raised in about 3 weeks.

After receiving the check from Panhandle Coop, Black said they were even closer than they thought.

She said after crunching some numbers, which included the check they just received and the Vertex employee giving donation they received today, they are actually about $19,000 away from the goal, or 94%.

Sam & Louie’s Pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser Thursday where they will donate 15% of all sales that day to participate. And as a special bonus, Sam & Louie’s will donate 15% back to United way on any catering orders through now through Thursday.

The check Monday was presented by Panhandle Coop Marketing Director Susan Wiedeman and Board Chairman Bob Pile to Steph Black and current United Way campaign co-chair George Schlothauer.