Panhandle COOP presented United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County a check for $1062.

The donation is a match of employee contributions to the 2018-2019 United Way campaign in Box Butte County. United Way is seeking to raise $86,000 in Box Butte and Dawes Counties this campaign.

The generous match from Panhandle COOP puts the fundraising goal within reach. For more information or to donate call the United Way office at 763-8031.