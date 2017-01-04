Panhandle Coop President Bob Pile announces retirement

Panhandle Cooperative Association President Robert Pile has announced his retirement, effective in Spring 2017.

Pile started his lengthy career with Panhandle Coop on December 8, 1975, as an accountant and held positions as office manager, fuel accountant, chief accountant and senior controller before being named Chief Financial Officer. Pile served as CFO for eleven years before his promotion to President in 2007.

In a media release, Panhandle Coop’s Board of Directors and its employees and patrons thanked Pile for his long-time commitment to Panhandle Coop and for his advocacy of the cooperative system in general and especially Panhandle Coop.

The Board of Directors is currently conducting a search for the next President of Panhandle Coop. Pile will remain as President, throughout the search process.