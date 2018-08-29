class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332100 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Panhandle county judge leaves bench for knee replacement surgery

BY John Axtell | August 29, 2018
The Panhandle will be short a county judge for the next month as Judge Russ Harford of Chadron recovers from surgery to replace both his knees.

Harford is having the surgery done today at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance and will do his physical therapy work in Spearfish, where he and his wife have a second home so she can tend to her parents.

Harford says his knees have grown increasingly painful, some of it related to injuries suffered when he was a Nebraska State trooper and even earlier.

While he is sidelined, Alliance-based Judge Paul Wess will take over the Sheridan County Court while Judge Randin Roland of Sidney will come up to handle cases in Chadron.

