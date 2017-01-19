Panhandle Health Summit attendees urged to improve state’s health ranking

The Dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Health says the state’s health ranking has been declining.

Dr. Ali Khan, the keynote speaker for the annual Panhandle Health Summit, told participants at the Gering Civic Center the state is now ranked as the 12th healthiest state, a decline of two places just in the last year. Dr. Khan says for the state’s citizens to be healthier, they have to concentrate on three things…. not smoke, get 150 minutes of exercise a week and eat seven or eight fruits and vegetables a day .

Dr. Khan says obesity and binge drinking are the two major behaviors lowering Nebraska’s health ranking. He also says we need to do a better job of immunizing our school age children.