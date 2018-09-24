Panhandle human trafficking symposium scheduled for Wednesday in Gering

An all-day Panhandle Human Trafficking Symposium will be held this Wednesday at the Gering Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told KNEB News the symposium will create a high quality educational experience that anyone can benefit from.

Spencer said,”It’s for everybody, the entire community. There will be a lot of professionals. There have been a lot of people that have worked behind the scenes to make sure attorneys, anybody in the medical field, and law enforcement are present and can gain continuing education credit for their attendance.”

The symposium will feature a keynote address and include panel discussions, professional presentations, and personal survivor stories.

Dr. Tom Perkins, former director of the Panhandle Medical Center, says it’s all about awareness and a topic that really covers a broad range of people, including adults, children and teenagers without regard for gender.

Visit panhandlepartnership.com for more information or to register online. Over 350 people have registered and the registration fee is only $20.