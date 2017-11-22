Panhandle Humane Society has new Executive Director

The Panhandle Humane Society has decided to promote from within, hiring Amy Bartholomew as their new executive director.

Bartholomew has been with the Humane Society for just over a year, and has 22 years in the Coast Guard she feels will help in her new leadership role

Bartholomew says the Humane Society will continue to fund raise and encouraged people to adopt the abandoned animals at the shelter.

Bartholomew succeeds Cathy McDaniel, who resigned to become Executive Director of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.