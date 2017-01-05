Panhandle Humane Society Pet of the Week reunited with owners

During KNEB.tv’s last Pet of the Week segment of 2016, the Panhandle Humane Society featured Dan- a dog that was found wandering near Sugar Factory Road.

Just one day after his segment aired, a couple who lives near Lake Minatare came in looking for a new dog. As it turns out, Dan got loose and the owners feared that they had lost him for good.

Executive Director Cathy McDaniel says Dan’s real name is Harley- and he was happily reunited with his rightful owners. Before he went home, he got micro-chipped so if he ever escaped again he would be easily traced back to his owners.

McDaniel says they did not reach out to the Humane Society to see if Harley had been found, but urges anybody who loses a dog or cat to check with them. She says they have animals brought in all the time that aren’t strays.

This month the Panhandle Humane Society is offering a “chubby cat” special. However many pounds the cat weighs will be deducted from the $50 adoption cost. This week they are featuring Brandy as their featured Pet of the Week, and you can learn more about her below: