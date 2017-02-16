Panhandle Humane Society receives $10,000 gift for pet food

The Panhandle Humane Society has received a massive donation from a philanthropist that will last them throughout the calendar year and beyond.

Executive Director Cathy McDaniel says Scott Neu, who is featured in their 2017 “Fine and Furry” calendar, donated $10,000 for the PHS food fund. This was a matching donation for when the calendar sales hit the $10,000 mark.

Neu’s donation is in memory of his mother and step-father, Sarah and Dr. Stephen Kerr of Torrington. Dr. Kerr helped countless animals over the years while he worked at Bear Creek Veterinary Clinic in Goshen County.

McDaniel says Neu’s donation will feed every dog and cat at the Humane Society for more than a year.

Neu is a Scottsbluff High School graduate, and now serves as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs.

Amazingly, this is not the only $10,000 donation that PHS has received recently, as Candis Stern and Gail Fliesbach donated at that level. Jane Fliesbach also made a $5,000 donation, so between them, they have donated $25,000 to the food fund. McDaniel says Denise Roussel – who is the coordinator and inspiration behind the calendar and the Food program has been the catalyst for this whole program.

McDaniel says she is continually amazed at the generosity that people have, and is pleased that the dogs and cats and the Panhandle Humane Society will be covered for such a basic need for years to come.