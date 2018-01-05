Panhandle Humane Society still has plans for expansion

The new Executive Director of the Panhandle Humane Society says an expansion of t their building is in the plans for the future.

Amy Bartholomewtold us on KNEB’s News Estra an update of the facility is definitely needed. She says the current building is “functional”, but it is old and the plumbing “isn’t the best”. But she says a new area would allow for a “dog run and it would just be better all around.”-

Bartholomew, who has been the new director for a little over two months, is also promoting being a member of the organization….which costs only $40 and comes with discounts to pet-friendly businesses.

Bartholomew also reminds pet owners that if for some reason they lose their pets, one of the first things they should do is to call or drop by the Humane Society. She says many times people find lost pets and take them to the Humane Society, and a call might get you started to reuniting with your best friend.