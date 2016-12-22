Panhandle on 50 day streak without fatality

Panhandle motorists have gone an extended period of time without a fatality over the last two months of the year.

Captain Jamey Balthazor told us on News Extra Wednesday it has been fifty days since Troop E reported a fatality.

Balthazor says it is not a record number of days without a fatality, but a good streak that show motorists are doing the right thing, even in the more difficult conditions that faced them last weekend. Balthazor hopes the streak continues at least through the end of the year because the 17 fatalities this year already match the number of fatalities all of last year.

The Patrol is currently in their annual “You drink, You Drive You Lose” campaign with special enforcement planned in various areas throughout the holiday season.