Panhandle pursuit suspect sentenced to prison

A 21-year-old Colorado man has been sentenced in Cheyenne County District Court stemming from an October, 2017 high speed chase that began near Chappell.

Elijah Dunning of Commerce City was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison by District Judge Derek Weimer, after Dunning pleaded no contest to Nebraska charges of Theft by Retaining Stolen Property and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.

Last October, NSP troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup that was reported stolen. Dunning- who was the driver- sped off as the trooper approached the pickup.

He led authorities on two separate high-speed pursuits through multiple counties, and ultimately fled on foot and eluded authorities for a week before being apprehended in Colorado.

In the stolen Dodge Ram, troopers found found a handgun, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The following morning, a pickup was stolen from the Bronson, Nebraska area.

Dunning’s Nebraska prison sentences will run concurrently with sentences currently being served in Colorado.