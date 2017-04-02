Panhandle Quilt Guild Presents Baby Quilt for Regional West Newborn

The Panhandle Quilt Guild presented a handmade baby quilt to Regional West Medical Center as a gift for the first baby born on National Quilting Day, March 18.

A giraffe quilt, made by guild member Irene Howard, was presented to Hank Mitchell Rairigh, son of Jason and Michelle Rairigh of Mitchell, who was born on National Quilting Day Saturday, March 18.

The Panhandle Quilt Guild is made up of more than 80 members from western Nebraska communities who meet monthly at locations throughout the panhandle to share their knowledge and interest in quilting.