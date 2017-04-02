class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226034 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Quilt Guild Presents Baby Quilt for Regional West Newborn

BY Media Release | April 2, 2017
Janelle Debes, Regional West Director of Volunteer Services, and Tina Graham of Alliance, a member of the Panhandle Quilt Guild, display the baby quilt donated for the first baby born at Regional West on March 18, National Quilting Day.

The Panhandle Quilt Guild presented a handmade baby quilt to Regional West Medical Center as a gift for the first baby born on National Quilting Day, March 18.

A giraffe quilt, made by guild member Irene Howard, was presented to Hank Mitchell Rairigh, son of Jason and Michelle Rairigh of Mitchell, who was born on National Quilting Day Saturday, March 18.

The Panhandle Quilt Guild is made up of more than 80 members from western Nebraska communities who meet monthly at locations throughout the panhandle to share their knowledge and interest in quilting.

