Panhandle school threat prompting heightened security for Thursday

A threat written in a bathroom stall at Creek Valley High School in Chappell is prompting heightened security for Thursday at all of the district’s schools.

School officials say the note was found Wednesday and the treat alluded to being carried out on March 1st. Once the threat was found, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and an investigation began.

District officials are taking the threat seriously, and are enacting the following protocols for Thursday’s school day:

All students must enter the building through the main entrance to begin the school day.

Prior to entering the building, all high school student’s bags will be searched by deputies

The high school and elementary school buildings will be on Lockout for the entire school day

Classes will continue as normal, but all exterior doors will be locked at all times

High school students passing between buildings will have a staff escort at all times

Campus will be closed for lunch, and no students will be allowed to walk or get rides at lunch time.

High school and elementary buildings will have police presence throughout the day