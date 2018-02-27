Panhandle Superintendent charged with assaulting a minor

The superintendent of a Panhandle school district has been accused of assaulting an 8-year-old child in November of last year.

61-year-old Garden County Superintendent Paula Sissel is charged with 3rd Degree Assault on a Minor; a Class One misdemeanor.

Court documents say the incident occurred on November 13th and Sissel ‘knowingly and intentionally or recklessly caused bodily injury’ to the child. It’s unclear whether the allegation concerns a student or some other child and what exactly happened to prompt the charge.

The complaint was filed earlier this month in Garden County Court.

Sissel will be back in court on April 5th for her arraignment on the charge; District officials say Sissel remains in her post as superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.