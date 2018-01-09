Parking ban to provide first responder access to sledding hill

A Gering council subcommittee wants to make sure emergency vehicles can gain access to the area around the giant sledding hill on the west end of Northfield Park.

The council’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday heard about the parking issues on the narrow street adjacent to the hill, and the problems it creates for first responders.

Committee Chair Dan Smith says members decided instituting a parking ban on the west side of the street will provide access for emergency vehicles and make the area safer. Smith said parking will still be allowed on the east side of the street where the hill is and in a parking lot at the nearby tourism booth.

Staff will draft the ordinance with the parking ban that will be considered by the full council.

The committee has also decided to ask for keno money to place ten automated electronic defibrillators at city-owned buildings, events and in police cars to assist victims suffering a heart attack.