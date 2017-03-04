Participants brave icy river in 5th Panhandle Polar Plunge

A total of nine teams braved the icy water of the North Platte River Saturday morning to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska in the 5th annual Panhandle Polar Plunge.

This year’s plunge was delayed a week due to the snowstorm that struck just prior to last Saturday’s originally scheduled date.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says the deep snow at the Riverside Park location would have made it impossible to get crowds in for the event.

Overman says the extra week was actually not a bad thing because it allowed the total amount raised to go even higher. He said totals raised from the event were still coming in, but early indications were somewhere between eleven and fifteen thousand dollars just from the First Giving site. Overman says the grand total should even be quite a bit more than that.

The Scottsbluff Parks and Recreation Department along with Paul Reed Construction prepared the plunge site. Members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department Dive Team cleared the plunge site bottom of debris and Valley Ambulance was on standy for any emergencies.

The National Guard supplied tents for changing clothes, High Plains Spa provided hot tubs and there was a lunch provided after the plunge at the YMCA Trails West Lodge.