class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277840 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Participation encouraged in “Community Strenghth” survey

BY Kevin Mooney | December 12, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Participation encouraged in “Community Strenghth” survey

Scottsbluff residents and visitors are being asked to participate in a statewide “Community Strengths” survey online to determine how well the city measures up for people seeking new places to live.

Economic Development Director Starr Lehl says 26 communities are involved in the survey being done by researchers at the University of Nebraska at Kearney working with Hollman Media of Kearney.

 

Responders are being asked to rank availability of employment, amenities, and education as well as affordability, friendliness and safety. The survey is not a contest but Lehl says the survey will show the city’s strengths and weaknesses regarding the nine criteria,  and indicate  how Scottsbluff matches up with other communities.

Help Scottsbluff meet its quota by going to scottsbluff.org or the link on the city’s Facebook page.

Chadron, Sidney and Ogallala are also participating in the survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments