Participation encouraged in “Community Strenghth” survey

Scottsbluff residents and visitors are being asked to participate in a statewide “Community Strengths” survey online to determine how well the city measures up for people seeking new places to live.

Economic Development Director Starr Lehl says 26 communities are involved in the survey being done by researchers at the University of Nebraska at Kearney working with Hollman Media of Kearney.

Responders are being asked to rank availability of employment, amenities, and education as well as affordability, friendliness and safety. The survey is not a contest but Lehl says the survey will show the city’s strengths and weaknesses regarding the nine criteria, and indicate how Scottsbluff matches up with other communities.

Help Scottsbluff meet its quota by going to scottsbluff.org or the link on the city’s Facebook page.

Chadron, Sidney and Ogallala are also participating in the survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete.