Partnership forming to help promote positive messages about Scotts Bluff County area

Twin Cities Development is reaching out to a core group of public and private organizations to develop a networking partnership to help promote all the positive things going on in our communities.

36 entities have been invited to form the group, with the first meeting involving several of them taking place Thursday at the Gering City offices.

Keith Ellis with TCD tells KNEB News he believes the messages can become very powerful when amplified. “When people start talking and thinking about things going on that are very exciting, they’re the right things going on for economic development reasons, there are good things going on with our existing companies, those kinds of things ,” says Ellis. “We call it the ‘internal market’. The external market for us is going to be site decision makers, CEOs, plant managers, HR professionals that make decisions about where they want to locate companies.”

The panel that met Thursday set forward a plan to have the network in place in another 30 days with two or three concrete goals to further positive messages both inside and outside the area.