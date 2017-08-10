Jet passengers receive Bluffs hospitality after emergency landing

Passengers on board a jet that lost power to one of its two engines and had to make an emergency landing at Western Nebraska Regional Airport used ground transportation to continue their journey.

Aerodynamics Inc. says Flight 217 carrying 46 passengers and three crew members landed safely around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, not long after its Denver takeoff. The aircraft was headed for Pierre and then Watertown, South Dakota and Airport Manager Darwin Skelton said they were able to get the passengers on their way.

Skelton says Hertz and Enterprise rented a half dozen or more cars and the Denver Coach transported around ten people to Pierre. Skelton said three people stayed in hotels and Board member Matt Ziegler bought a dozen pizzas to feed the passengers while the logistics for their ground travel was ironed out.

Skelton says the plane remains in Scottsbluff at the airport for repairs and will likely be housed in the new hangar that is close to being fully constructed.