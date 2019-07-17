Pathway North Project among items for Scottsbluff Council special meeting Wednesday

The Scottsbluff City Council meets in a special session tonight to discuss the Monument Valley Pathway North project, as well as take action on items that had been on Monday night’s consent agenda but failed to pass.

The move comes in the wake of a letter Tuesday to City staff signed by council members Scott Shaver and Nathan Green requesting the meeting.

City Manager Nathan Johnson had told the council Monday of a State Department of Transportation email received that morning that would have let the City agree to drop the north portion of the project at the city’s cost of $50,000 to $100,000, but an answer from the city was needed that night.

Both Shaver and Green refused to allow the pathway issue onto Monday’s agenda as an emergency action item, resulting in a 2-2 vote. Shaver then moved for individual votes on each consent calendar item, which also failed 2-2. No action was approved for Monday’s consent calendar, with Shaver and Green voting in the negative, with four of those items to appear individually during Wednesday’s meeting.

Those items are approval of the council’s July 1st meeting minutes, actionn on Community Festival Permits for this week’s Downtown Scottsbluff Association sidewalk sales and the National Night Out in August, and a request for proposals for a school zone engineering study that would include 27th Street in front of Scottsbluff High School.

Tonight’s special meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at City Hall.