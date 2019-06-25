Patriot Guard Riders seeking flag line volunteers for NSP Trooper Jerry Smith

Volunteers wanting to honor Nebraska State Trooper Jerry Smith will have the opportunity to do so by taking part in a flag line along the procession route Thursday.

The Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders have been invited line the route from the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home to the WNCC Gymnasium, and local Ride Captain Steve Tomlison tells KNEB News the group is looking for hundreds to help out.

“We have over 400 flags coming, so we just need the patriots who appreciate, and want to show love and concern for our hero, to come down and join in,” says Tomlison.

Tomlison tells us volunteers can gather at the former Kmart parking lot at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning for their assignment along the route, and flags would be gathered by a pick up vehicle several blocks after the procession has passed.

You can find more details on the PGR flag line for Trooper Smith on the group’s Facebook page.