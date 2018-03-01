class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294295 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Patrol says truck fatally struck person standing along I-80

BY Associated Press | March 1, 2018
Authorities say a person standing along Interstate 80 in
central Nebraska was fatally struck by a passing semitrailer.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday near the Giltner interchange in Hamilton County. The patrol says the victim had been a passenger in a pickup truck that broke down. The person was hit while standing with several others on the left side of the pickup and a tow truck that had arrived to help.

The patrol says the injured person died at the scene. His or her name and the name of the semitrailer driver have not been released.

The accident is being investigated.

