Paws 4 Paws Artists Named by Skipper’s Cupboard

PAWS 4 PAWS is an event that will recognize the 10th anniversary of service to the area by Skipper’s Cupboard, help it raise funds to continue feeding hungry pets, and develop and strengthen support for community art and artists.

Many talented artists responded to a call to be involved in this unique and impactful community art endeavor. Skipper’s Cupboard is pleased to announce the names of the artists who have been selected to participate in PAWS 4 PAWS. They are:

Brandon Bailey, Pricilla Bailey-Sandoz, Jani Barger, Ryan Bosch, Shane Brumbaugh, Mason and Hailey Brumbaugh, Caitlyn Carter, Rodney Clause, Stephanie Bruns-Dadgostar, Michele Denton, Kerri Dishman, Beth Erdman, Rachelle Eversole, Diane Filing, Wade Friedlan, Kay Grote, Charla Maxwell Herbert, Doug Hoevet, Valerie Keenan, Yelena Khanevskaya, Tanya Klingsporn, Rose Mapel, Randall May, Jennifer Meisner, Julie Morrison, Julie Nighswonger, Tami Powell, Paige Schneider, Steve Settles, Becci Thomas, Debbi Thomas, Leigh Thompson, Donna Thompson, Jorge Martin Vargas, Bud Watson, Tracy Wilkes.

The selected artists, as a donation, will paint three-dimensional, poly-resin replicas of “dogs” (either a 16” or 36” tall). The cost to manufacture 40 of these ‘icons’ has been underwritten by generous local sponsors who have an interest in animal welfare and community art.

The media, public, sponsors, and artists are invited to welcome the “pack of dogs” to the Valley at an Ice Cream and Cake Social on March 14th at Weborg 21 Centre from 6:30pm until 8:00pm (no admission fee). Original artwork previously painted by the selected artists will be on display, and they will welcome discussing future commissionable opportunities.

Contact sites for further information are: Becky Hale on Facebook, (308) 672-5015, snickersdad80@gmail.com, www.skipperscupboard.org, or PAWS 4 PAWS on Facebook.