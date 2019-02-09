PAWS 4 PAWS Seeking Local Artist Donations

Skipper’s Cupboard is producing PAWS 4 PAWS to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The event will raise funds to feed hungry animals and develop public interest and support for community art.

Area artists are asked to donate talent for the event. An entry form can be found on the PAWS 4 PAWS Facebook page. Pictures of two original pieces of art must accompany it. Deadline to enter is February 15. Selected artists will be notified by February 22.

Artists will receive broad public recognition through media outlets and promotional materials as well as opportunity to acquire future commissionable projects at public events.

Skipper’s Cupboard will provide the artists with either a “16” or 36” tall “dog icon” or “bare canvas” for painting. A Nebraska business is manufacturing the realistic, three-dimensional poly-resin “dogs”.

Artists, sponsors, media, and public will greet the “dog pack” to the Valley at a “Cake and Ice Cream Get Acquainted Social” at Weborg 21 Centre on March 14, from 6:30 pm until 8:00pm. While viewing the dogs, artists and sponsors can share creative theme and design ideas.

Thereafter, artists will have two months to paint the dogs. In May, the “painted pack of dogs” will be revealed to the public at a reception” at Weborg 21 Centre. Then for two months, they will tour and make public appearances at festivals and parades, special summer events, ballgames, public buildings, and sponsor locations throughout the area.

PAWS 4 PAWS will culminate in late July with a public auction of the dogs. Throughout this six-month event, artists will receive multiple opportunities to show case their talent while helping Skipper’s Cupboard raise funds to feed hungry animals.

For further information contact Becky Hale at (308) 672-5015, snickersdad80@gmail.com “mailto:snickersdad80@gmail.com” or/either Facebook Becky Hale or Facebook PAWS 4 PAWS.