Paying it Forward at the Panhandle Humane Society

It has been a busy few weeks for staff at the Panhandle Humane Society, and one of the biggest challenges they currently face is being at capacity for cats.

Executive Director Amy Bartholomew says they’ve reached the point where police can’t even bring in strays to their intake due to zero remaining cat kennels.

The main goal, of course, is to get all of these cats forever homes. One patron came in and gave the PHS $100 to cover the cost of some adoptions in an act of paying it forward.

“So when we get animals sponsored, we don’t tell people,” explains Bartholomew. “Because we don’t want people to pick an animal just because it’s free, we want them to pick the animal they want.”

“And then when they come to do the adoptions, we tell them your animal has been sponsored, and just recently people have been saying then ‘Oh, well, I’d like to sponsor another cat.”

The sponsored cats are selected ahead of time by PHS staff. She says sometimes it’s based on how long they’ve been there,the cats age, or if the cat is more difficult to adopt.

Anybody looking to adopt any animal from the Panhandle Humane Society needs to fill out an application form ahead of time.

“One of the main things we’re checking is to make sure if they have a landlord that allows them to have pets,” adds Bartholomew. “A lot of times people will get caught and have to bring the animal back. And that’s not really fair to them.”

Anybody looking to help out the cause- whether it’s paying for a cat sponsorship or adopting a cat to be part of your forever home- can visit the Panhandle Humane Society on the South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff.