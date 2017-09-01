Pen Air Notifies airport they are discontinuing service September 10th

PenAir has informed Western Nebraska Regional Airport they are shutting down essential air service to Scottsbluff September 10th.

PenAir announced last month it planned to pull out of the three Nebraska markets in the next 90 days after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It was understood at that time that PenAir was locked in by the Department of Transportation until a replacement carrier was found. But Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says that will not be the case due to the bankruptcy filing.

Skelton says bids from replacement carriers are due September 12th, and he has scheduled a special meeting of the local Airport Authority September 19th for them to make a recommendation. The public and others interested will then have until October 12th to make comments and Skelton believes the DOT will choose a replacement carrier in late October of early November.

Skelton says the airline selected will need approximately 90 days to set up, which means service won’t be back until February or March at the earliest.