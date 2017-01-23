PenAir adds measures to increase reliability between Scottsbluff and Denver flights

To improve reliability and on-time performance, PenAir is making several changes in their Midwest operations to increase schedule reliability.

Since inaugurating service between Denver and the

Nebraska communities of Scottsbluff, North Platte; and Kearney in November, PenAir has continued to analyze what can be done to improve the daily operation of its flights, and has taken several steps in an effort to increase on-time performance.

Effective January 16, 2017, the airline revised its schedule, adding an additional round-trip between Denver and Scottsbluff, for a total of three daily flights in each direction Monday through Friday, which eliminates the need to overnight an aircraft at Scottsbluff.

“Eliminating the overnight aircraft at Scottsbluff gives our

maintenance team more time to perform required checks on the aircraft overnight at our Denver maintenance facility. This should reduce the need to complete these checks between flights, which often creates delays. These delays often result in cancelled flights due to FAA regulations governing the maximum time a flight crew can be on duty”, says Bill Batman, Director of Operations.

Departures out of Scottsbluff are at 7:50 am, 11:05 am and 7:35 pm. Departures out of Denver to Scottsbluff are at 6:20 am, 9:35 am and 6:05 pm Monday through Friday, with one flight each direction on

Saturday and Sunday. “This schedule gives the business traveler ample opportunity to do a day’s business in either Scottsbluff or Denver and still be back home in the evening. Additionally it gives the leisure traveler connecting opportunities at Denver to almost anywhere in the world,” says Missy Roberts, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“The Company has also created two new positions that will help better manage on-time performance and help us improve communications with our customers. Most importantly, the on-time performance position will continually analyze reasons for flight delays and generate corrective actions so we can keep our airline

on time”, says Dave Hall, Chief Operating Officer.

“In addition, we’ve also taken steps to add an additional

Saab 340 aircraft to our fleet over the next few months, which should allow more flexibility in aircraft scheduling. The combination of this additional aircraft and our flight schedule adjustments should result in better utilization of both crew and aircraft resources,” says Hall.

Below is the new Scottsbluff – Denver schedule effective January 16, 2017.

Flight # Departure Time Arrival Time