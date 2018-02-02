Penner looks to rid Congress of career politicians

A Republican challenger to Third District Congressman Adrian Smith says he wants to bring rural Nebraska to Washington.

Small businessman Kirk Penner of Aurora says he wants to change the culture on the Beltway., quoting Smith saying twelve years ago that he wanted to “stay in Congress until retirement.” Penner says with that thought process you are going to play the game to get re-elected and your constituents become secondary.”

Penner owns Patient Care, Inc., a distributor of bathing systems to nursing home and assisted living facilities in the Midwest. Penner says the concerns of small business owners and agriculture are being ignored and terms limits of approximately 12 years in office are needed to make sure Congress does not make themselves the priority.

Penner says Smith, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said nothing about a double digit tax hike on ag producers and small business when the tax reform legislation was first reported out of the committee.

Penner also called President Trump’s immigration plan for the “Dreamers” amnesty, saying he would allow them legal status but not grant citizenship until they proved themselves to be productive.