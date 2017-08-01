People shelling out more than $500 for old Welcome to Wyoming signs

The winners of a Wyoming online auction will be able to welcome people to their home or business in a big way.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is selling five “Welcome to Wyoming” signs that used to greet drivers from other states.

Each sign measures 8 feet by 4 feet and weighs over 100 pounds. As of Tuesday afternoon , online bids ranged from $520 to $810, with 13 days of bidding left.

State officials say they’re auctioning off the signs in response to public demand.

The signs resemble Wyoming’s license plate design. Wyoming replaces its welcome signs at the same time it changes its license plate design every eight years.