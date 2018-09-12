class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334832 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Personnel from three departments battle Bellevue trailer fire

BY Kevin Mooney | September 12, 2018
Home News Regional News
Personnel from three departments battle Bellevue trailer fire

Firefighters from three departments battled a trailer fire Wednesday afternoon that  due to high winds and other exposures took an hour and a half to contain.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says the  call shortly after 4 p.m. was to a trailer on Prairie Drive in the northwest part  of the Bellevue subdivision. When firefighters got there, they found the trailer and trees near the structure engulfed, plus a trailer next door smoldering. Flowers said the high winds were a concern and 25 personnel, including firefighters  from the city of Scottsbluff  and Scottsbluff Rural fire departments , battled the blaze.

A neighbor who called in the fire was able to get the lone occupant out of the trailer unharmed.

The cause of the fire was under under investigation Wednesday evening as mop-up continued at the scene.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments