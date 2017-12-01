Persons of interest in disappearance of Lincoln woman jailed in Missouri

Two persons of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln woman are in custody on federal warrants in Missouri at the Taney County Jail. Authorities say they are in contact with them to find out what they know about the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

The two people are 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell. The FBI and other law enforcement are talking with both Trail and Boswell and continue to ask for the public’s help finding Loofe. Trail and Boswell are being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Loofe.

The FBI has a phone number for anyone with information. The number is 402-493-8688 option 1.