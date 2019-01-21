Peterson: CBD oil is illegal in Nebraska, understands why some counties dropped prosecutions

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says he believes state lawmakers will address the legality of cannabidiol oil, or CBD, in the future.

Under current state law, Peterson says the substance is illegal as currently defined, despite having extremely low levels of THC.

However, Peterson tells KNEB News each county has to make a determination on how to allocate their enforcement resources when it comes to such issues. “How many and what number of officers, the type of crimes they’re looking at, the community, where are they going to spend their officers’ time and the prosecution of that, I get that”, says Peterson. “So, I understand Douglas County making its determination, I understand the county attorney in Scotts Bluff having to make his determination in that regard.”

Peterson says both law enforcement and residents of the state had been asking about the legality of the product, especially in light of how the issue is addressed in the most recent federal farm bill, and his reply has been that CBD still is illegal as defined under current state statutes.