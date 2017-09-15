Peterson: Equifax breach is “significant”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the Equifax data breach is “significant” .

Peterson made the comment Friday as he and his office members conducted a mobile office at the Scottsbluff Senior Center, talking to the elderly about avoiding scams and to young people in the schools about making decisions that won’t impact them negatively in the future.

Equifax is one of the major credit reporting countries in the country and Peterson says the breach could result in real problems because the data involved is social security numbers and date of birth. Peterson says with that information scammers can change your identity and create credit cards and other things to make you a real victim.

Peterson says there is not much people can do in response to the breach, although Congress is considering a bill that would allow citizens to freeze their credit for free. They are also asking for an investigation into the situation.

Peterson says law enforcement is also telling him there is more heroin use in the local area, something he says is not surprising and a reaction by drug users to find an alternative “street drug” because of the crackdown on methamphetamine and prescription drug abuse.