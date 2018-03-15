class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297621 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

PHG transition team hoping to request proposals from providers Friday

BY Kevin Mooney | March 15, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
PHG transition team hoping to request proposals from providers Friday
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The Panhandle Health Group transition team is moving toward requesting proposals from qualified providers to take over the region’s mental health services when PHG officially closes later this summer.

Region One Administrator Barb Vogel says the transition team asked potential providers for qualifications,  which they are reviewing Thursday evening before hopefully putting out the RFP’s as early as Friday.

The firms asked to request proposals have 25 days to submit offers  and the transition team will then determine who will go through the contract process in May. Vogel says three consumer focus groups meetings are scheduled in late March and April to gain public input on possible gaps in services that need to be addressed. They are scheduled:

March 20th from 10am-Noon

April 18th from 1pm-3pm

May 22nd from 10am-Noon

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments