PHG transition team hoping to request proposals from providers Friday

The Panhandle Health Group transition team is moving toward requesting proposals from qualified providers to take over the region’s mental health services when PHG officially closes later this summer.

Region One Administrator Barb Vogel says the transition team asked potential providers for qualifications, which they are reviewing Thursday evening before hopefully putting out the RFP’s as early as Friday.

The firms asked to request proposals have 25 days to submit offers and the transition team will then determine who will go through the contract process in May. Vogel says three consumer focus groups meetings are scheduled in late March and April to gain public input on possible gaps in services that need to be addressed. They are scheduled:

March 20th from 10am-Noon

April 18th from 1pm-3pm

May 22nd from 10am-Noon