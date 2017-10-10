Pierce, Nebraska man charged with strangling child in local motel room

A Pierce, Nebraska man accused of strangling a 13 year old boy in a Scottsbluff motel room has been charged with child abuse.

Court documents say 40 year old Timothy Grasmick assaulted the youth after he failed to obey his command to put on shoes while leaving the motel room.

Police were called to the scene Saturday evening and were told by a female witness that Grasmick had been drinking prior to the event and when she tried to intervene Grasmick threw her against the wall. Grasmick maintained he just grabbed the boy’s shoulders to get his attention but Police observed red marks around the boy’s neck, and took Grasmick into custody.