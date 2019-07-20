class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396733 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Pillars in the Park Community Input Session the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center

BY Dave Strang | July 20, 2019
Guzman/KNEB/RRN
Baker and Associates will be hosting a sunken garden renovation community input session on Thursday, July 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Avenue in Alliance.
This meeting is an opportunity for the community to provide ideas and input to the engineers before the design and planning work is completed.
Light refreshments will be provided and all members of the community are encouraged to attend and participate in this process.
For more information, please contact the City of Alliance at (308) 762-5400.
