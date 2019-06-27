Pillars in the Park project in Alliance making progress toward full funding

Backers of the project to renovate and improve the sunken garden area of Central Park in Alliance say they’re getting closer to realizing the Pillars in the Park project.

The project recently received a $15,000 pass-through grant from the State Economic Development Community Center Financing Fund, applied for by the city, has secured about $180,000 in fundraising and has a private donation of $250,000.

Pillars in the Park group coordinator Tammy Swearingen tells KNEB News one or two public meetings will be scheduled soon to flesh out the vision for the project. “We’d really like to see this done so we could starting raising them, literally, next summer”, says Swearingen “The city is not funding this project, so we still need to come up with about $100,000, and then depending on what the engineers tell us if we need more or not, and we’ll know that after all these meetings.”

Baker and Associates of Scottsbluff is working to determine the final cost of the project, initially estimated at $500,000.

The goal is to restore the sunken section of the park to its former glory and turn the space into an area that can host a variety of events such as concerts, plays, weddings and festivals.