Pine Ridge Job Corps student charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault

A 20-year-old male student at Chadron’s Pine Ridge Job Corps has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Court documents say Jordan Christen was arrested on Tuesday following the alleged assault that reportedly took place on Saturday, March 18th.

The 14-year-old female victim says she met with Christen at a friend’s house in Alliance over the weekend. The two went on a walk, and while they were in the garden area near the Central Park Fountain, the victim alleges that Christen pushed her to the ground and forcibly had sex with her.

On Monday, the victim and her mother went to the Alliance Police Department to report the assault, and met with a CAPstone forensic interviewer.

The victim also told a friend about alleged assault, who corroborated what she was told to police investigators.

A warrant for Jordan Christen’s arrest was issued on Tuesday, was executed the same day, and he is now being detained in the Box Butte County Jail.