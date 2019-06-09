Pine Ridge Landscape Restoration II Project Objection Period Now Open

The Pine Ridge Landscape Restoration II Project of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands entered a 30-day objection filing period for the draft decision notice and finding of no significant impact (DN/FONSI) on June 5, 2019. Objections will only be accepted from individuals or entities who previously submitted specific written comments regarding the project during the scoping or other comment period.

The project will allow vegetation treatments, prescribed burning, fuel reduction, thinning, road re-designation/re-routing/closure and construction of aquatic organism passages. The project area lies on the Pine Ridge Ranger District southwest of Chadron and continues west past Toadstool Road in both Dawes and Sioux county.

“This project will allow us to do more work in restoring areas on the western portions of the District. Additionally, we will be able to treat hazardous fuels to protect areas not effected by past fires,” said Tim Buskirk, District Ranger.

The Environmental Assessment and draft DN/FONSI are available on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/projects/nebraska/landmanagement/projets. These documents are also available for review at the Pine Ridge Ranger District office at 125 N. Main in Chadron, NE, Monday through Friday between 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Objections must be filed via mail, express delivery or messenger service.

Additional information can be obtained from the responsible official, Timothy Buskirk, 308 432-0300 or timothy.buskirk@usda.gov.