Pink Floyd laser show, Beer and Wine fest partnering this weekend

It’s solar eclipse weekend, and residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the Next Young Professionals Beer and Wine Fest and the Midwest Theater’s special laser show with Pink Floyd’s music from the “Dark Side of the Moon” album at a discount rate.

The Theater’s Executive Director Billy Estes says the 4 to 8 p.m. Wine Fest works perfectly with the theater’s show, which starts at 8 p.m. Estes emphasizes people can get a ticket to both activities for a discount rate of $42.50. If they just go to the laser show, it is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. The Bee and Wine Fest is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Estes says the 8 p.m. Pink Floyd laser show is like a movie with a new twist that he feels people will have a lot of fun with.