Plane crash, train derailment reported in Dawes County Wednesday afternoon

First responders in the Chadron area have their hands full responding to a series of emergency incidents Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are on the scene of a reported small plane crash near the Chadron Municipal airport, with unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Scanner traffic also indicates first responders are on scene of a train derailment with a grass fire near West Dakota Junction Road north of the airport and west of U.S. Highway 385.

This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as details become available.