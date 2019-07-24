class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397616 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Plane crash, train derailment reported in Dawes County Wednesday afternoon

BY Scott Miller | July 24, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Plane crash, train derailment reported in Dawes County Wednesday afternoon

First responders in the Chadron area have their hands full responding to a series of emergency incidents Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are on the scene of a reported small plane crash near the Chadron Municipal airport, with unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Scanner traffic also indicates first responders are on scene of a train derailment with a grass fire near West Dakota Junction Road north of the airport and west of U.S. Highway 385.

This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as details become available.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments