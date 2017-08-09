Plane makes emergency landing at Scottsbluff airport

A passenger flight carrying nearly 50 people was forced to make an emergency landing at Western Nebraska Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. an Aerodynmics (ADI) flight from Denver to Pierre, South Dakota was forced to land at the Scottsbluff airport after one of its engines went out.

Crews from the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Valley Ambulance were among many on hand to assist the WNRA fire department with the scene.

Airport Board Chair Don Overman says the plane was able to land safely, and nobody was injured.

Around 6:50 p.m., most of the area first responders were leaving the scene, however the South Dakota-bound passengers remained grounded in Scottsbluff.