Planned Bluffs Bar and Grill approved for keno but opening date still unclear

The Gering city council has approved the new Bluffs Bar and Grill at the old Sonic location on 10th Street in Gering as a new keno outlet, but there is still no time frame on when it will be open.

Gering building inspector Rod Sterkel told the council Monday evening the remodeling at the location is complete but it is not “move in ready” due to some building code infractions that owner Cheema needs to fix.

Sterkel said,” They ave their keno machines in place but they just need to do a little cleanup inside. There’s chairs misplaced , ceiling tile, wires exposed. I don’t think there would be too much of a delay if he just got around to doing it so they could occupy the building.”

Sterkel says at the moment he cannot give Cheema a certificate of occupancy so the building can be used. Cheema has not been available to comment