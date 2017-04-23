Planned NPPD power outage for Crawford, Whitney April 27th

Nebraska Public Power District will be performing necessary maintenance work on the local electric system this Thursday, April 27, that will leave two communities without power for a period of time.

NPPD crews will be performing maintenance work on a switch that will require an outage to be conducted. Customers in Crawford, Whitney, Fort Robinson State Park, and rural areas around those communities will be without electrical service for a period of time. The outage is expected to last approximately three hours, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time and concluding at 6:30 p.m.

The District indicated that performing maintenance work at this time will continue to ensure reliability in the electric system into the future.

NPPD stresses some simple preparations that will help business and residential customers prior to the outage and during the outage.

It is recommended that electrical equipment, such as computer systems, be shut down prior to the 3:30 p.m. start. While the outage is underway, avoid opening refrigerators and freezers. As this maintenance work is being done during daylight hours, there should be ample daylight but it is recommended if you are going into an area of your home or business that does not have windows, such as a basement or attic space, have a flashlight handy.

Have your cell phone fully charged.

While it is unknown at this time as to what the weather conditions will be that day, never use barbeque grills inside for heating purposes and caution should be exercised when using fuel heaters in unventilated spaces. NPPD recommends that if you are using an electric generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a generator to a home’s electrical system.

NPPD has been making contact with local businesses concerning the upcoming outage. Any questions regarding the outage can be made to 1-877-ASK-NPPD.