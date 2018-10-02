Planned rural subdivision dispute sent back to planning commission

A dispute between neighbors over a plan to develop a new subdivision north of Scottsbluff has been sent back to the Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission for additional consideration.

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners also want residents of the neighboring Rolling Hills subdivision and Jon Darnell, who is proposing the five lot subdivision off Highway 71 north of Victory Hills School, to get together in the next two weeks and come to a compromise agreement.

Marian and Larry Kessler told the commissioners they and their neighbors are concerned the planned subdivision could result in storm water runoff that would result in flooding on their abutting properties. The Kesslers want Darnell to have a civil engineer conduct an engineering and storm water management plan to address their concerns.

Darnell told the commissioners no other developer has been required to do what the Kesslers are requesting when planning a subdivision in the rural area. He also maintained the Planning Commission had already recommended approval of his requested zoning change from ag to ag residential with the facts presented Monday .