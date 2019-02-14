Planning committee begins work on support of Tour de Nebraska

Some 500 bicyclists from 24 states are expected to take part in the 32nd Tour de Nebraska bike tour later this year, and the local planning committee is starting work on all the support plans needed to welcome the riders to the Scottsbluff and Gering area.

The group led by Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy and Gering Visitor’s Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks started discussing items such as lodging, rest stops and post-bike riding activities for participants during an initial organizational meeting Thursday in Gering.

Niedan-Streeks tells KNEB News that much like the eclipse in 2017, it’s an opportunity to showcase the area to yet another new audience. “To show them not only the landmarks, the attractions and the amenities that are really cool in each of our smaller communities, but also to show our people are hospitable”, says Niedan-Streeks “That’s the great thing, when all the eclipse people came they said, ‘Everybody is so friendly and so welcoming, and you have such a great, warm community atmosphere in both Gering and Scottsbluff’.”

The 32nd Tour de Nebraska will start in Sidney June 18th, with overnight stays in Gering and Scottsbluff June 20th and 21st, respectively, before returning to Sidney on the 23rd.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the planning for the event, you can contact either the Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau or the Scotts Bluff County Tourism office.